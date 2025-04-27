Ryan Reynolds Pretends to Sign Paparazzi Cameras at 'Another Simple Favor' Event

I'll Do You One Better Than A Pic ...

Ryan Reynolds wasn't just stopping a few pics at the New York City premiere of "Another Simple Favor" ... he was even offering his John Hancock -- though at least one cameraperson wasn't loving the bit.

TMZ got video of the actor outside Jazz at Lincoln Center Sunday, on hand to support his wife's new flick with Anna Kendrick ... and, while chatting with some autograph hunters, he pretended to sign some cameras.

Check out the clip for yourself ... it's all in good fun -- but, one dude seems to say something to Ryan, causing him to look up, and it sounds like the camera operator really thinks RR signed his name on the lens.

Ryan jokes that his signature looks great, before asking the guy if he really thought he would sign an expensive piece of equipment ... making it clear he didn't put ink to lens.

While it's a nice moment between Ryan and the media ... though he's kept a relatively low-profile amid the legal battle between him & Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

There are too many developments to distill here ... but, we've put together a timeline of the whole feud with all the details you may have missed.

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Stanley Tucci, Emily Blunt and Hugh Jackman at the #AnotherSimpleFavor NYC premiere. pic.twitter.com/JuBlkkqjCD — E! News (@enews) April 27, 2025 @enews

Speaking of his better half ... Reynolds posed with Blake -- who lit up the red carpet in a beautiful white dress.

Stanley Tucci, Hugh Jackman, and a whole bunch of bold-faced names also showed up to cheer on Blake and Anna's highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 flick.

It's been a whirlwind weekend for the pair ... who left Wales after watching Reynolds' soccer team Wrexham AFC achieve promotion for the third straight season, sharing an intimate moment on the pitch before departing.

Lively showed a lot of love for both Ryan and his business partner, actor Rob McElhenney -- and, now Ryan's obviously returning the support in kind.