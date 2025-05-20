Travis Kelce Goes Shirtless, Puts Hairy Back on Display After Sweaty Workout

Travis Kelce might've forgotten his razor at home before heading to Florida ... 'cause the NFL superstar's offseason workouts are quite the hairy situation.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end got in a sweat sesh with buddies Ross Travis and Kumar Ferguson in Florida on Tuesday ... and as he made his way to a luxurious black car, he elected to pop his top and towel off before getting in the whip.

Kelce -- who was wearing all-black sportswear for the occasion -- appeared exhausted after the workout ... and as he lifted his shirt, he put his back fur on full display.

His guys also looked like they got their heart rates up, too ... as they were equally drenched after focusing on their fitness.

The 35-year-old certainly hasn't been booking any waxing appointments in recent weeks ... but that could be thanks to his busy schedule as of late.

As we previously reported, he's jetted to Las Vegas on a few occasions -- most recently supporting his bestie/Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes at his charity event.

Taylor donated an autographed guitar to auction off tonight ❤️



“I just realized I have that already” - Travis 😭 pic.twitter.com/032MSSC0GX — 🏈👑 | fan acct. (@TayvisHaze) May 16, 2025 @TayvisHaze

Kelce has never shied away from showing off what he's working with -- he once ditched his clothes for a segment on ESPN's "SportsCenter" ... and in 2020, he made an appearance during an epic Lake Tahoe trip with the Mahomeses and then-girlfriend Kayla Nicole.

We take it Taylor Swift doesn't mind the natural sweater ... as Kelce's clearly maintaining a similar look in present day.