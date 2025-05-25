Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Date Night Dinner Order Revealed

Knew You Were Hungry When You Walked In ...

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce might be so high school, but they've certainly got loftier tastes than a couple of kids on prom night ... just check out what they ate on their most recent date!

We broke the story ... sharing pics of Taylor and Travis getting cozy on a date night down in Palm Beach -- and, now we know what they ordered on their night out, and how much coin they dropped on the meal.

Eyewitnesses tell TMZ ... the pop star and the footballer started off dinner at Harry's with a couple drinks.

Taylor got a Melena -- Wheatley craft vodka, passion fruit, organic vanilla, shaken and topped w/ bubbles -- while Travis pounded a Purple Rain -- Hendricks oasium gin, green tea, crème de Violette, citrus, shaken and topped with bubbles.

Then, T-Swift and Killa Trav ordered a feast built for a Queen and King of their respective industries ... grabbing an endive salad, Cacio e Pepe pasta, lobster risotto, a dry-aged burger, Dover sole, wagyu filet mignon, garlic broccolini and potato puree.

Our sources say Taylor ate the Dover sole and picked at the lobster risotto -- while Travis must be bulking in the offseason ... crushing the wagyu filet, the dry-aged burger and some of the Cacio e Pepe. They shared the other dishes.

All told, our sources say the couple dropped nearly $400 on dinner ... though we don't know how much they left for a tip.

Of course, they didn't handle payment themselves ... 'cause we're told security closed out on their behalf.

After months out of the spotlight, we've seen Travis and Taylor getting back into their old routine ... namely, spending every waking minute during the NFL offseason with each other before Travis has to report to training camp.

Play video content TMZ.com

They grabbed lunch on Mother's Day together and dinner over the weekend ... and, we imagine we'll be catching them out a few more times in the coming months.