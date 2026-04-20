'Melrose Place' Actor Patrick Muldoon Dead at 57 After Heart Attack

Patrick Muldoon, best known for his roles in "Days of our Lives," "Melrose Place" and "Starship Troopers," has died after suffering a heart attack, TMZ has confirmed.

Muldoon's sister, Shana Muldoon-Zappa, tells TMZ ... Patrick went to take a shower Sunday morning after drinking coffee with his girlfriend in their Beverly Hills home.

His girlfriend decided to check on him after he was taking too long and found him unconscious on bathroom floor, Shanna said. Paramedics rushed over and tried to revive Patrick, according to Shana, but there was nothing anyone could do.

Patrick launched his acting career while still in college, landing the role of Matt in the 1990 sitcom "Who's The Boss." After his graduation, Patrick had a reoccurring role as Jeffrey Hunter in "Saved By The Bell."

The Los Angeles native went on to play Austin Reed on "Days of Our Lives" from 1992 to 1995, and then again from 2011 to 2012. He also took on the part of Richard Hart in "Melrose Place" for several seasons.

In addition to his TV success, Patrick was well known for his movies roles, starring as Zander Barcalow in the 1997 film "Starship Troopers." He also had parts in "Deadlock" (2021), "Vanquish" (2021) "Dakota" (2022), "Marlowe" (2022) and "Murder At Hollow Creek" (2023). His final film, "Dirty Hands," will be released later this year.

Patrick was also an executive producer on a movie currently in production, "Kockroach," starring Chris Hemsworth, Taron Egerton and Zazie Beetz.

He was 57.