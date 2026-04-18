Actress Nadia Farès Dead at 57

Nadia Farès -- a popular French actress -- has died several days after reports say she was found floating unresponsive in a pool.

Global news agency Agence France-Presse broke the news about Nadia ... citing a statement from her daughters confirming her death.

According to AFP, Farès was found floating unconscious in a Paris swimming pool on April 11. She'd been in a coma since being pulled from the pool ... and passed away Friday.

Farès first grabbed roles in popular projects like the Christopher Plummer-led show "Counterstrike" and "The Exile" ... before breaking out in the 2000 flick "The Crimson Rivers."

She subsequently appeared in "Storm Warning," "War," "Lucky Day" and the Mel Gibson thriller "On The Line."

Her final film role came out last year ... when she played a 55-year-old biologist yearning to have a child in the movie "Toujours possible."

Farès was 57.