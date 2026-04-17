Brooke Hogan Says She Regrets Removing Herself From Dad Hulk Hogan’s Will

Regrets Signing Off On Being Cut From Hulk's Will

Play video content Video: Brooke Hogan and Hulk's Will: Why She Removed Herself Hollywood Raw Podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn

Brooke Hogan says walking away from Hulk Hogan’s will felt right at the time ... but now she regrets the fallout.

The daughter of the late Hulk Hogan got brutally honest on the “Hollywood Raw Podcast with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn,” revealing she removed herself from her dad’s will because she feared for her safety -- not because she didn’t want the money.

“There were situations that had me so scared,” she said. “I really took myself off the will because I was actually scared for myself, my family, my safety.”

Watch the clip … now that her father is gone, Brooke says that decision is haunting her — not financially, but emotionally.

“There's not enough money in the world that would matter with what I felt I was facing,” she said.

As we previously reported, Brooke asked to be removed from Hulk’s will back in 2023 … saying she didn’t trust people in his inner circle and didn’t want to get dragged into a financial battle when he died.

“I regret that decision,” Brooke added. “Not because of the money -- I’ve never been about the money -- but because now I don’t have a seat at the table.”

Hulk died in July 2025 at age 71 after suffering cardiac arrest at his Florida home. First responders rushed him to the hospital, but he was pronounced dead … and authorities later ruled it a heart attack.

Brooke says stepping away before his death left her completely shut out -- unable to get answers or be part of key decisions after he passed.

“I can’t get answers, I can’t be part of decisions, and that’s the part that hurts,” she said.

She doubled down that no inheritance was worth what she believed she was up against at the time … but the trade-off is clear now.