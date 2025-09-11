Brooke Hogan Doesn't Regret Being Left Off Hulk's $5 Million Will

Brooke Hogan is standing by her decision to be removed from Hulk Hogan's will ... even though it means she won't get any of her late father's nearly $5 million in assets.

Brooke tells TMZ ... "His decision is no surprise to me. It's what I asked for, I stand by it with no regrets. My dad knows I'm a hard worker and I have been surviving without his money for a long, long time."

Hulk's daughter says she's supported herself through her own hard work, been through tough financial situations in the past, and experienced firsthand that money does not buy happiness.

Brooke says money never mattered to her in her relationship with her father ... telling us all she ever wanted was the best for Hulk. She says she didn't want money in return, she wanted his time, honesty and love.

As we reported ... Hulk's son Nick filed legal docs Tuesday, which say Hulk left behind nearly $5 million in assets that will be left to his beneficiaries. It's unclear who those beneficiaries are, but Brooke is not among them.