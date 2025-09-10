Hulk Hogan Leaves Nearly $5 Million in Assets, Grants Brooke Her Wish

Hulk Hogan seemingly granted his daughter Brooke her wish to be removed from his will ... because she isn't gonna receive a penny of his almost $5 million in assets, according to new court documents.

The WWE legend's son Nick filed court documents Tuesday -- obtained by Us Weekly -- which say Hulk left behind $200,000 in cryptocurrency, $799,000 in personal property and intellectual property, as well as his right to publicity, worth about $4 million.

Nick left blank the monetary amount for a possible medical malpractice lawsuit stemming from Hulk's alleged botched neck surgery in May, months before his death.

TMZ broke the story ... Hulk's widow, Sky Daily, is mulling the suit against the doctors who performed the surgery, but she hasn't filed it yet.

What's more, Nick did not list Brooke as a beneficiary and asked to be named co-personal representative of Hulk's estate, along with another person, Terry McCoy. Nicks says Hulk first executed the will in 2016 before amending it 4 times from 2017 to 2023.

In 2023, Brooke voluntarily asked to be removed from her dad's will to sidestep any money disputes or legal battles with those closest to Hulk, including his former wife, Linda.

That's not all ... in the docs, Nick says he filed a lawsuit against Bubba the Love Sponge to stop Hulk's infamous sex tape from getting released publicly, as we reported. And another thing ... Nick put forth Terry as a candidate to be the estate's curator.