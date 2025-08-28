Hulk Hogan Widow Sky Daily Plans to File Medical Malpractice Lawsuit Over Death

Hulk Hogan's widow, Sky Daily, is "planning" to file a lawsuit against at least one of the WWE legend's doctors and others for medical malpractice she says led to his death, sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ Sports.

The suit, we're told, would center around the neck operation Hulk underwent back in May.

Sky first told us ... she believes Hogan's phrenic nerve -- which controls your breathing -- was "compromised" during that procedure.

Those issues are thought to have played a significant role in his ultimate demise at his Clearwater Beach, Fla. home on July 24 ... as sources who have heard the 911 audio tell us Sky informed authorities on the emergency call, "My husband's not breathing. He just stopped breathing."

Our sources say the 911 call makes it clear 71-year-old Hulk did not suffer a sudden heart attack, and instead he just stopped breathing. We also broke the story ... an occupational therapist who was at Hulk's house the day he died, informed police about the alleged phrenic nerve damage.

Sky ordered a private autopsy done as part of her investigation into potential medical malpractice. While she's yet to release the findings, the fact she's planning to sue strongly hints at the results of that autopsy.

The Daily Mail was first to report on Thursday that Sky was mulling legal action.