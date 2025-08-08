Hulk Hogan Autopsy Up To Wife, Sky, Officials Say

Hulk Hogan's wife -- not his daughter -- is the only one who can make the decision on an autopsy for the WWE legend, TMZ Sports is told.

The District Six Medical Examiner in Largo, Fla., said on Friday that despite Brooke Hogan's wishes for a probe into her father's body ... it'll ultimately be Sky Daily's choice.

For now, the official said, they have been given no indication Sky is seeking a report.

Sky, though, did intimate on Wednesday she could eventually request one ... when she revealed Hulk has not yet been cremated "as our family is making sure every question about his medical care is answered first."

The District Six Medical Examiner stated Sky would have to report any suspicions about Hulk's death to cops ... and only after an investigation would the ME become involved.

Brooke has made it clear this week she'd certainly prefer if Sky went down that route -- even offering to personally pay for bills that come with it.

But in a statement on her Instagram page Thursday night, she noted she's in good standing with Sky as the decision gets mulled.

"Hearing what was coming out was shocking to me," Brooke said of her dad's death, "given that I've seen MULTIPLE near-perfect blood panels on my father's and then all of a sudden everything's different?"

"Anyone would want answers. And she's doing just that."

If Sky does ultimately go to authorities and they find no reason for concern, the ME told us the family would then need to arrange a private autopsy.