Brooke Hogan Offers To Pay For Hulk Autopsy As 'Speculation' Over Death Remains

Brooke Hogan is now offering to pay for an autopsy for Hulk ... saying Thursday she believes there's still "speculation and uncertainty" surrounding her dad's death.

The wrestling legend's daughter extended the proposal on her Instagram page ... just a day after Hulk's wife, Sky, revealed they haven't yet cremated the icon "as our family is making sure every question about his medical care is answered first."

Brooke said she'd personally cut the check for any invoice a medical examiner required ... writing, "if that's what it takes to get it done."

"My dad's dignity and legacy deserves it," she added.

Brooke first revealed on Tuesday she had some qualms with the evaluations of her dad following his passing ... telling Bubba the Love Sponge on his radio show there were some aspects of his death she finds fishy.

A spokesperson for the Clearwater Police Dept., though, insisted in the wake of her comments there's still "no signs of foul play or anything suspicious about the death."

Hulk passed away at a Clearwater, FL hospital on July 24 ... and in a medical examiner's cremation approval summary report, officials wrote he died of a heart attack.