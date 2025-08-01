Hulk Hogan Death Certificate Released

Hulk Hogan's always going to be remembered as one of the most famous wrestlers of all time ... and that even holds true on his death certificate.

TMZ Sports obtained the certification of death for Hulk ... and as you can see, the document lists his occupation as a professional wrestler in the entertainment industry.

Hulk's death certificate lists a bunch of stuff we already knew ... his date and place of death, his birthday, his birthplace, his race, his education, his marital status, his widow's name, his parents' names ... but it's still surreal to see.

The document also notes Hulk's remains were cremated in Clearwater, FL.

We broke the story ... Hulk was rushed to the hospital July 24 at 9:51 AM after 911 received a call for "cardiac arrest" at his Clearwater, FL home.

Despite paramedics and doctors' best attempts, Hogan was pronounced dead at a local hospital a few minutes after 11 AM.

Hulk's official cause of death was previously revealed as a heart attack. His medical records also showed a history of atrial fibrillation, a heart condition that causes an irregular heartbeat. HH was also diagnosed with a form of cancer, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), though details surrounding the cancer are unclear.

Since his death, millions of fans have mourned Hulk worldwide ... with some of the most famous people in the world, including President Donald Trump, expressing their condolences.

