Hulk Hogan's Real American Beer Moves Forward, Honors Local Heroes In New Campaign

The beer company co-founded by Hulk Hogan is making sure the WWE legend's vision lives on following his death ... launching a new campaign to shine a light on everyday heroes.

Real American Beer announced its "Local Legends" program on Tuesday ... a project Hogan was passionate about and personally helped create.

RAB says Hogan wanted to use his company's platform to honor those who do "real work" and don't always get the love they deserve.

"Whether they’re first responders, running local businesses, or just lending a hand when no one’s looking -- these are the people who make America work," Hogan said of the effort prior to his passing. "And we’re proud to celebrate them the Real American way."

The Local Legends campaign accepted nominations through social media ... and the first two winners were announced -- Matthew Holubik, a U.S. Navy vet, firefighter and paramedic ... and Jenny Campbell, a U.S. Air Force vet, mother and legal assistant.

Both local heroes were honored with their own billboards.

RAB CEO Terri Francis spoke about Hogan's passing and the company's new campaign ... saying, "Last week shook us all and even as we process the loss, honoring and celebrating incredible people like Jenny and Matthew through the Local Legends program reinforces our purpose, carrying on Hulk’s mission to bring people together."

"We're building a brand rooted in everyday American pride, showing up in real communities with real momentum. The appetite for Real American Beer is only getting louder."

As we previously reported, Real American was Hogan's latest venture ... with the goal of bringing the U.S. back to its roots with products, experiences, events and branding.