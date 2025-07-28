Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Hulk Hogan's Iconic LJN Action Figure To Return, Legend In Plans Before Death

Hulk Hogan Classic Action Figure Making Comeback ... Legend in Announcement Plans Before Death

By TMZ Staff
Published
Hulk Hogan toys were staples in homes throughout America for decades ... and now folks will be able to relive their childhoods -- 'cause one of the wrestling legend's most popular items is making a comeback!!

TMZ Sports has learned the classic LJN Hulk Hogan action figure is returning ... a plan that has been in the works for more than a year.

We're told the Hulkster was actually involved in the reveal process prior to his death on Thursday ... but the tragic news forced some changes in the rollout.

WWE did announce Logan Paul, Dusty Rhodes and John Cena figures at San Diego ComicCon this past weekend ... and we're told the Hulk version could be revealed as early as Monday's "Raw" on Netflix.

The LJN Hulk figures have become quite the collector's item over the years ... with some unopened products being listed for hundreds of dollars.

In fact, prototypes of the original Hogan figures are reportedly worth as much as $120,000!!!

No word on when fans will be able to get their hands on the new figures ... but we take it they'll be quite the popular item -- especially after the icon's death.

TMZ Sports broke the story -- Hogan passed away at 71 years old ... a loss that shook the sports and entertainment world.

