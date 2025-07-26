HULK HOGAN: THROUGH THE YEARS

Play video content Getty/TMZ.com

Hulk Hogan had plenty of achievements throughout his multi-decade career as a wrestler, and a big part of his image was his ability to ham it up for the cameras.

The WWE star spent plenty of time on red carpets over the course of his life, and he was always up for receiving awards, taking selfies with fans, and endorsing presidential candidates, which he famously did during the 2024 Republican National Convention.