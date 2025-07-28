Nick Hogan To Attend WWE 'Raw' Following Dad Hulk's Death
WWE's Hulk Hogan tributes will continue on Monday night ... with the legendary wrestler's son, Nick, slated to attend "Raw."
TMZ Sports is told Hogan's only son will be in Detroit, Michigan for the festivities at Little Caesars Arena, although it's unclear if he'll have any involvement in the show.
The news comes days after Hogan's death was acknowledged with a 10-bell salute and a lengthy farewell prior to the action on Friday's "SmackDown," which included a heartfelt speech from Triple H.
Take a look back at the career of WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, narrated by Triple H. pic.twitter.com/YyxNaMzdSU— WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2025 @WWE
There was also a minutes-long compilation featuring Hogan's highlights from his Hall of Fame career.
TMZ Sports broke the story ... Hulk died at 71 years old from cardiac arrest in Florida, a death that sparked emotional reactions from names like Vince McMahon, President Donald Trump, Ric Flair, Sylvester Stallone, Diplo and Logan Paul.
35-year-old Nick also shared his condolences on Sunday (his birthday) ... saying, "My dad was the most incredible person I've ever known and will always be my hero. He was the most kind, loving and amazing father anybody could ask for. I feel so blessed to have had the greatest dad in the world."