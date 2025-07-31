Hulk Hogan Died From Heart Attack, Medical Examiner Says

Hulk Hogan's official cause of death has been revealed ... and it was a heart attack.

Records from the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center show the 71-year-old Hall of Famer died from acute myocardial infarction, according to the NY Post.

The condition is commonly known as a heart attack.

Hogan, per the medical records, had a history of atrial fibrillation, a heart condition that causes an irregular heartbeat. HH was also diagnosed with a form of cancer, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), though details surrounding the cancer are unclear.

TMZ Sports broke the story Thursday morning. 71-year-old Hogan was rushed to the hospital at 9:51 AM after 911 received a call for "cardiac arrest" at Hulk's Clearwater, FL home.

Despite paramedics and doctors' best attempts, Hogan was pronounced dead at a local hospital a few minutes after 11 AM.

Since his passing, millions of fans have mourned his death worldwide ... with some of the most famous people in the world, including President Donald Trump, who expressed condolences over Hogan's death.

Hogan was open about his medical issues over the years ... but his wife, Sky, said weeks ago his heart was "strong" as he recovered from surgeries -- while also denying rumors the icon was in a coma at the time.

He even claimed to have had at least 25 operations in a 10-year span following his retirement.

The Raw Roster Pays Tribute To Hulk Hogan. Nick Hogan and Eric Bischoff in Attendance#WWERaw #WWE #RawOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/8jvvjZrc6K — Sunset Flip Wrestling Podcast (@SunsetFlipWP) July 29, 2025 @SunsetFlipWP