Brooke Hogan Explains Why She Did Not Attend Hulk Hogan’s Funeral

Brooke Hogan says she did not attend her father Hulk Hogan's funeral ... because she believes it's what he would've wanted.

In a lengthy social media post Tuesday night, Brooke writes, "My father hated the morbidity of funerals. He didn't want one. And although I know people grieve in many ways - and I'm so grateful for all celebrations and events organized to honor him, as his daughter, I had to make my own decision to honor him the best and most genuine way I knew how...privately...the way that made me feel the closest to him."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Instead, Brooke says she honored her father by taking her children to the beach -- placing them in the salty water he loved so much. She adds the "only thing missing today" was Hulk in his pop-up lawn chair while watching the waves and the sunset.

Brooke's heartfelt message was accompanied by a series of photos, showing her enjoying the beach with her husband, Steven, and their 7-month-old twins Oliver Andrew and Molly Greene.

Brooke believes Molly will carry on the nickname "little fish" -- the same one Hulk used to call her.

She closes with, "Every grain of sand and every wave reminded me of being your beach baby, and brought us closer to you. I pray you are at peace and know how dearly I love you. Rest in heaven, Daddy❤️."

Brooke's post was published just hours after Hulk's memorial service in Florida, drawing high-profile celebrities including Triple H., Kid Rock, Ric Flair, Vince McMahon, Dennis Rodman and more.

Earlier in the day, Brooke told Bubba the Love Sponge on his radio show she was suspicious about a few things surrounding Hulk's death.