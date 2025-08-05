Brooke Hogan Says Hulk Told Her Bubba The Love Sponge Was Not Sex Tape Leaker

Play video content Bubba Radio Network

Brooke Hogan just revealed her dad, Hulk Hogan, told her Bubba the Love Sponge was not the one who leaked the sex tape that changed the course of the wrestling legend's life.

Brooke called in to Bubba's radio show Tuesday morning to make the stunning revelation ... after the two hadn't talked in over a decade.

The 37-year-old said she felt compelled to get in touch with the shock jock following Hulk's death because she had "been watching you take the heat for" the infamous sex tape scandal "and I've been hearing you say, 'Sorry. Sorry. Sorry. Sorry.'"

"My dad told me the real story," she said to Bubba. "He said one of your employees had [the tape] and that they took it from you. He knew it wasn't you."

Bubba was shocked to hear Brooke's statements -- as he noted she was the first person associated with Hulk to ever make that information public.

"I can't watch you beat yourself up," Brooke said. "Because, for me, you were always my uncle Bubba."

Bubba and Hulk were close friends -- but their relationship turned sour after Hulk slept with Bubba's then-wife, Heather Clem. The encounter was filmed, and when parts of the footage were released, it altered Hulk's life, to say the least.

Many believed Bubba was the one who let it get out -- and Hulk actually sued him and Heather over it. Hulk and Bubba ended up settling for $5,000 and an on-air apology.

"I just don't want you to keep beating yourself up over that," Brooke said Tuesday. "Because he told me he knew it wasn't you."

Brooke opened up on several more topics with Bubba, including Hulk's cause of death and why she asked to be taken off Hulk's will.