'Hogan Knows Best' Producer Says Hulk Was So Loyal He'd Forget Cameras Were Rolling

"Hogan Knows Best" was reality TV gold -- but BTS? One producer says Hulk Hogan was so tight with the crew, he’d sometimes forget he was even being filmed!

We spoke with Matt Williams, who says Hulk was so ride-or-die for the OG "Hogan Knows Best" crew, he’d sometimes forget where reality ended and reality TV began.

Case in point -- when they brought in a marriage counselor during his rocky patch with Linda, Hulk literally paused mid-session to ask if it was real life or just for the show.

Catch the full clip... 'cause Matt reiterated Hulk was loyal to the core -- like, knew-every-PA’s-name type loyal.

Don’t miss our other clip -- Matt spills on Hulk’s wholesome, family-guy side with a story that’ll surprise you.