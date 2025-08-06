Hulk Hogan Tried To Repair Relationship W/ Daughter Brooke Before Death, She Denies

Tried To Patch Up Things With Brooke Before Death

Sources close to Hulk Hogan say the wrestling icon desperately tried to patch things up with his daughter, Brooke, before his death ... but she's adamant that's just not true.

TMZ Sports is told ... the final text from Hulk to Brooke was an apology ... though she insists that message never reached her mobile device.

"There was a phone call before he married Sky," she said, "that was a cryptic phone call saying sorry for whatever he had done."

Our sources say Hulk recently tried to see Brooke and her family in Jacksonville, but she ghosted when they tried to finalize the meetup. Brooke, though, said that's "totally false."

"My husband called [Hulk's son] Nick to try to make it work," she said, "but Nick said they were just flying in and out private."

Additionally, we're told Hulk sent birthday presents to Brooke that were returned unopened. As for holidays, our sources say Brooke never called.

But according to Brooke, she "never received any gifts."

Finally, we're told sources close to Hulk had set up a chair for her at his funeral Tuesday -- and were disappointed she didn't show. Brooke, however, was adamant a big memorial service was the last thing her dad wanted.

"Had he known his body would be carted around for two weeks before cremation to different events he would be livid," she told us. "All he wanted was to be cremated and put in the ocean behind his house."

"I have screenshots that back everything and I caution his team on trying to bury and silence me because I know too much," Brooke added. "I am trying to be classy and as peaceful as possible speaking my truth. They do not want to poke the bear. I have nothing to gain by lying."

Brooke told Bubba the Love Sponge on Tuesday she hadn't spoken to her dad in the last two years. She did nevertheless celebrate his life with her family at a Florida beach later in the day.