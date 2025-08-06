Hulk Hogan Look-Alike Cloud Appears In Sky Outside Florida Funeral

A Hulk Hogan-esque cloud appeared in the sky outside of his funeral on Tuesday ... stunning attendees as they said their final goodbyes to the WWE legend.

One of Hogan's good pals, Dee Jay Silver, said in an Instagram post the Hulk-like haze formed near Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Largo, Fla. ... just as the sun was setting on the icon's memorial service.

It certainly seemed to have a striking resemblance to the Hulkster ... as it mimicked one of his famous poses to a T.

"If this isn't a sign then I don't know what is," said Bam Margera, who wrote on his Instagram page he saw it too.

The celebration of Hulk's life was attended by a ton of celebrities ... including Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, Kid Rock and Theo Von.

His wife, Sky, and his ex, Linda Hogan, were also spotted at the service.

One of the more notable names absent was his daughter, Brooke, who opted to celebrate her dad's life at a Florida beach instead.

"My father hated the morbidity of funerals. He didn't want one," she said on her IG on Tuesday night. "And although I know people grieve in many ways -- and I'm so grateful for all celebrations and events organized to honor him, as his daughter, I had to make my own decision to honor him the best and most genuine way I knew how...privately...the way that made me feel the closest to him."

Hulk passed away back on July 24 after going into cardiac arrest. He was 71 years old.