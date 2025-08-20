Brooke Hogan Claims She's Heard Body Cam Footage Will Shed Light on Hulk's Death

Brooke Hogan says people need to wait for body cam footage from her dad's death to come out ... 'cause she's heard it will totally change the story around his passing.

The daughter of Hulk Hogan made the bombshell claims on her Instagram Wednesday ... saying she's gotten legitimate calls from authorities in the know about her dad's death that she needs to ask questions about body camera footage and the 911 tapes.

She says she's been told that the tapes could "potentially shed enough light to change the narrative we/I/everyone's been hearing." She says these anon pros are putting their careers on the line to get her closer to this alleged truth.

Brooke says she's still being frozen out by Hulk's widow, Sky Daily ... saying she doesn't have access to any of the materials she's being told to get -- and, the Freedom of Information Act requests aren't working either.

Hogan says she still doesn't know if her dad's been cremated or not ... though her brother says they still plan on doing an autopsy. However, BH makes it clear she won't ever share those results with the public.

She also sheds doubt on the veracity of an autopsy ... and, she throws shade at Hulk's doctor here as well.

Ultimately, she says she doesn't know anything more ... and, she's asking the media to stop reaching out to her.

As we reported ... an autopsy on Hulk's body is up to Sky, authorities told us. So neither Brooke nor Nick Hogan can ask the medical examiner to perform one.

Brooke's already expressed doubt that Hulk had leukemia ... claiming she thinks doctors would've discovered such a diagnosis earlier. She's also unsure why Hulk's doctor signed off on his cause of death without an autopsy.