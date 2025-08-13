Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Brooke Hogan In Tears During Stroll After Dad Hulk's Death

Brooke Hogan Grief-Stricken & Mourning Dad in Public

By TMZ Staff
Published
brooke hogan cry backgrid
Backgrid

Brooke Hogan’s feeling the weight of losing her dad, Hulk -- spotted out with family in Orlando, and you can see the heartbreak written all over her face.

As you can see, Brooke kept it low-key on a Tuesday stroll in Orlando -- but the grief snuck up, and tears followed.

brooke-hogan-primary-08-06-2025
HERE'S THE REAL STORY
TMZ.com

We're told Brooke got emotional seeing the sunset ... it reminded her of her father, and she was telling her husband how much Hulk would have loved it.

Brooke got just as emotional on "TMZ Live" last week -- opening up to us about skipping her dad’s funeral.

She also spoke of their estrangement, why she wanted out of his will, and how the past few weeks have been brutal.

Huk Hogan-INLINE-HULU

Brooke and Hulk had been estranged for years before his death -- though he’d been trying to mend fences, but the family drama has clearly spilled over since he died on July 24 from a heart attack.

brooke and hulk hogan getty 1
Getty

Complicated relationship or not, he was still her dad -- and no amount of distance can soften the blow of that final goodbye.

Related articles