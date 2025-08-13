Brooke Hogan In Tears During Stroll After Dad Hulk's Death

Brooke Hogan’s feeling the weight of losing her dad, Hulk -- spotted out with family in Orlando, and you can see the heartbreak written all over her face.

As you can see, Brooke kept it low-key on a Tuesday stroll in Orlando -- but the grief snuck up, and tears followed.

We're told Brooke got emotional seeing the sunset ... it reminded her of her father, and she was telling her husband how much Hulk would have loved it.

Brooke got just as emotional on "TMZ Live" last week -- opening up to us about skipping her dad’s funeral.

She also spoke of their estrangement, why she wanted out of his will, and how the past few weeks have been brutal.

Brooke and Hulk had been estranged for years before his death -- though he’d been trying to mend fences, but the family drama has clearly spilled over since he died on July 24 from a heart attack.