Nick Hogan Leads Hulk Birthday Celebration At WWE Legend's Florida Bar

Hulk Hogan's Florida bar honored him on his birthday by throwing an all-day rager ... and the festivities got so large, even Nick -- the WWE legend's son -- popped by!

TMZ Sports is told ... Hogan's Hangout in Clearwater threw a 7 AM to 2 AM party on Monday on what would have been the wrestling icon's 72nd cake day, and droves of Hulkamaniacs showed up to pay their respects.

People clad in red and yellow attire cruised through the doors throughout the afternoon ... and at around 8 PM, Nick stopped in to lead karaoke.

Sitting in the spot his dad used to occupy during the watering hole's open mic nights, Nick got the crowd going -- and at one point, he led a happy birthday sing-along for his late pops.

Jimmy Hart, Hulk's good pal and manager, was also in attendance for the bash ... and he was seen keeping a Hogan's Hangout championship belt safe as the party raged on.

It was hardly the only notable tribute to Hulk on the big day ... his ex, Linda, and his current wife, Sky, also penned heartfelt messages to him on their Instagram pages.