Hulk Hogan Sex Tape Partner Heather Clem Seen for First Time Since His Death

Hulk Hogan Sex Tape Partner Seen For 1st Time Since His Death

The woman Hulk Hogan made his infamous sex tape with just surfaced in public for the first time since the wrestling legend died ... and we've got a look.

Heather Clem ventured out Monday in Tampa, Florida ... rocking a sports bra and some yoga pants as she stopped at a convenience store.

You'll recall, Heather was at the center of Hulk's 2012 sex tape scandal ... they banged on camera while she was married to Hulk's former friend, infamous radio host Bubba The Love Sponge.

Heather and Bubba had some kind of agreement allowing her to sleep with other men -- as long as it was recorded -- but the sex tape leaked and Hulk later sued Heather and Bubba.

BREAKING THE SHOCKING NEWS
Bubba and Hulk ended up settling for $5,000 and an on-air apology ... but their relationship was never the same. Heather and Bubba ultimately divorced.

TMZ broke the story ... Hulk died last month after suffering a heart attack.

HE KNEW IT WASN'T YOU
Bubba told us he regretted not being able to apologize to Hulk for the sex tape scandal before Hogan's death.

Hulk's daughter, Brooke Hogan, later went on Bubba's radio show and told him her father knew Bubba was NOT the one who leaked the sex tape that changed Hulk's and Heather's lives.

EXPLORING HULK'S LEGACY
We dive deep into Hulk's legacy in our new documentary dropping tonight, "TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan" ... where we talk the sex tape and much, much more.

