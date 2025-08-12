'TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan' Examines Successes, Tragedies and Missteps

Play video content TMZ Studios

Hulk Hogan pioneered professional wrestling and became a huge icon, but tragedies and self-inflicted wounds complicate his legacy ... and we talk with some of his closest friends, including former WWE honcho Vince McMahon, to examine how he forever changed pop culture.

We dive deep into Hulk's life in "TMZ Presents: The Real Hulk Hogan" ... looking back on how Hulk conquered the world. For all Hulk's massive wins, there were massive mistakes ... often involving his own family -- and we go there too.

Play video content TMZ Studios

Our documentary begins with the moment we got word Hulk had died ... and you see our newsroom whip into action as we break the news of his death.

Sylvester Stallone, Vince McMahon, Mick Foley, Bill Goldberg, Jimmy Hart and Mark Henry sit down for interviews, taking us through their interactions with Hulk ... and we also talk with WWE superstars Alexa Bliss, Jacob Fatu and Charlotte Flair.