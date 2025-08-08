Brooke Hogan Recalls Hulk Walking Her Down the Aisle for Wrestling Event

Even If It Was Only for a Wrestling Storyline

Brooke Hogan's glad her father was there to walk her down the aisle before he tragically passed ... even though it was for a fake wrestling event.

Hulk Hogan's daughter posted a clip from TNA Wrestling back in 2013 where she's all dolled up in a wedding gown ... and, her dad comes out in a tuxedo and black durag to walk her into the ring.

It was all part of a storyline in which Brooke and wrestler Bully Ray were romantically involved ... but, since Hulk didn't walk her down the aisle at her own wedding, Brooke says she's happy she at least has this to remember fondly.

Brooke says she teared up when she saw her dad in the suit ... getting super nervous and emotional like she he was giving her away at her real wedding.

While Hulk told her it was all for work, Brooke says she still felt proud ... adding fellow wrestler Dixie Carter told her it really resonated emotionally.

Brooke and Hulk were estranged in the years leading up to his death, as you know ... though Hulk was trying to repair the relationship. We knew Brooke didn't attend her dad's funeral -- and, Brooke's husband Steven Oleksy implied he told them he doesn't "do weddings or funerals anymore."