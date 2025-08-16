Inside Hulk Hogan's Sentimental Upcoming NYC Slam Sports Bar

Play video content TMZ.com

Hulk Hogan fans will be introduced to never-before-seen footage of the late WWE legend at the massive New York City Slam Sports Bar he began creating before his sudden death earlier this month -- and so much more.

TMZ caught up with his business partner -- President & CEO of American Sports Bar Entertainment Rich Rosen -- who spilled all the deets on the upcoming bar ... and Hulkamania will certainly be running wild in this unique restaurant experience!

But back to the sentimental part -- Rich tells TMZ there will be exclusive video of Hulk walking through the spacious 9,000 square-foot entertainment and dining space, giving his thoughts on it and fondly remembering the rise of his career inside Madison Square Garden -- which is directly across the street and is where Hulk built his icon status.

In one touching filmed moment, Rich says Hulk didn't even make it into the restaurant before he began traveling down memory lane while gazing at MSG.

He notes ... "It was the most unbelievable thing to stare at him and look in his eyes the way he was looking ta this building. ... He says, 'You know, when I'm in New York, I still feel like I'm the champ,' and you can see his face just all coming out of him."

In addition to the brand-new footage of Hulk, the restaurant will honor his life in the ring by having around-the-clock clips of his biggest fights playing on rotation. Rich tells us the highly anticipated sports bar will only play footage of Hulk during its opening night -- and likely first whole week -- before turning on current sporting events.

The bar and restaurant is also set to include life-size, life-like statues of the wrestling legend that he specifically helped order, plus his own memorabilia and that of some of his biggest competitors.

To make the multi-level bar even more unique, it will house a podcast studio that overlooks the historic Madison Square Garden and has plans to host celebrity and sports stars. And there's even more ... just check out the clip.

Even more sentimental, Hulk's son Nick is heavily involved in the project. Rich gushes to TMZ that he could tell Nick had his father's back during the planning process for the bar and Hulk "leaned on him" while working on it together.

He says there's no question about whether or not Nick will be there opening night -- and even says Ric Flair and Lex Luger expressed interest in helping open up the joint.

Can't make it to New York to check out Hulk's vision come into fruition? Rich tells TMZ Hulk had plans to expand across the country ... and even to Dubai or Japan.

For now, he's all-in on the NYC joint, but he says not to be surprised if you see a Slam Sports Bar make a debut in Las Vegas, Florida and beyond.

Seems like Hulk's legacy will never fade with his epic bar -- which BTW, will welcome a Michelin-star chef and be partially designed by the company behind the Sphere in Vegas.