Linda Hogan Posts Heartfelt Tribute For Hulk's Birthday, 'Love and Miss You So Much'

Linda Hogan is putting her family drama to the side to honor her late ex-husband on Monday ... sharing an emotional tribute to Hulk on what would have been his 72nd birthday.

Linda -- who was married to the wrestling icon for 26 years -- posted the message alongside a throwback picture from their early dating days ... showing them sharing an embrace as they posed for the camera.

"Me and Hulkster .. 1981 Happy Birthday Terry .. I love and miss you so much ..," Linda said.

We reached out to Linda for more info ... and she said the snap was extra special, as it was their first birthday celebration as a couple.

The two were in Santa Monica at the time ... and they were testing out a new Canon camera Hulk had bought for her.

The comment is rather interesting -- as we previously reported, Linda broke down in tears on social media earlier this year ... claiming her family was in "the worst mess" and placing some of the blame on Hulk.

She later walked back her stance ... saying, despite his flaws, he was a great father who stopped at nothing to provide for his kids.

Hulk would have turned 72 on August 11 ... but passed away on July 24 after suffering a heart attack, according to Pinellas County Forensic Science Center records.

