Hulk Hogan Couldn't Stand Gavin Newsom, Ex-Wife Says About Gov's Online Trolling

Gov. Gavin Newsom is trying to beat Trump at his own game as far as ridiculous A.I. memes go ... but his latest post featuring Hulk Hogan was just too painfully stupid, the WWE legend's ex-wife tells TMZ.

Here's the deal ... On Sunday morning, Newsom threw X into chaos with an A.I.-generated image featuring Kid Rock, Tucker Carlson, and Hulk -- sprouting angel wings and a halo -- blessing him under the caption "so nice." Obviously, the meme was meant to rile up Trump and his supporters, since they've shared similar memes in the past in sincere support of the president.

Linda Hogan tells TMZ … For anyone confused about the troll game Newsom is playing with his Trump-esque posts, Hulk couldn’t stand Newsom, and was as far from liberal as you can get.

Making it clear to us she's just speaking for herself, no one else in the fam ... Linda says “it would be a cold day in hell” for Hulk to be in Newsom's corner -- for anything.

At first, Linda tells us she was confused as to what Newsom was up to … but once she got the troll … she thought the post was pretty lame, even if it was meant to be an ironic knock on DT's supporters.

Obviously, the WWE legend was a huge fan of Trump ... and even gave a rallying speech at the RNC last year in support of DT's reelection bid.