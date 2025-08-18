Gavin Newsom Trolls Trump, Posts A.I. Pic of MAGA Celebs Blessing California Gov

Gavin Newsom just flexed his trolling skills big time ... posting an A.I. pic of himself getting blessed by the ultimate Trump celeb squad -- and Republicans are foaming at the mouth with fury!

On Sunday morning, California’s governor threw X into chaos with an A.I. fever dream ... Kid Rock, Tucker Carlson, and the late Hulk Hogan -- sprouting angel wings and a halo -- blessing him under the caption "so nice."

The image mimics other fan art of Trump -- which the prez has sometimes shared himself -- featuring various deceased celebs, and even Jesus, with their hands on the president's shoulders. Of course, Gavin's shot didn't land well with conservatives, with one outraged user slamming the post as "Very disrespectful and blasphemy!"

oops our bad, sorry. meant to post this pic.twitter.com/n7VfUg6lWL — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 17, 2025 @GovPressOffice

But Newsom didn’t delete -- he upgraded, replying with a pic Trump posted months ago of himself A.I.-depicted as the Pope ... with a snarky "oops, our bad, sorry. meant to post this."🤭

Of course, the Newsom vs. Trump beef is no secret -- and now Gavin’s taking the feud online, using A.I. to rub it in ... and it's definitely left a digital footprint!