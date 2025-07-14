Gov. Newsom Blasts 'Son of a B*tch' Trump Over Los Angeles Grandstanding

Play video content Shawn Ryan Show

Gavin Newsom has made it clear he cannot stand President Trump -- DT hates him back just as much, of course -- but the California governor just took his disdain for 47 to a whole new level.

Newsom was a recent guest on the "Shawn Ryan Show" podcast ... and he laid into the "son of a b*tch" Trump for calling in the military to crack down on L.A. after some protests against ICE raids turned destructive ... the direct result of the president's huge push for mass immigrant deportations.

When Newsom called in the California National Guard to help with the devastating wildfires that tore through SoCal in January, they were celebrated by locals as heroes. But Newsom tells Shawn ... they're now feared -- forced to hide their faces and torment communities.

Trump is using L.A. to grandstand and flex his power, says Newsom ... 'cause the prez couldn't care less about the damage being inflicted on the communities caught in the crosshairs.

Newsom and Trump battled it out in court over the president activating the California National Guard over Newsom's objection ... and then actual U.S. Marines, which the Gov says on the podcast was a massive overstep, since LAPD and other local authorities had the situation well in hand -- and didn't need to be bigfooted.