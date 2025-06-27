Gov. Newsom Refers to Trump's 'Poor Cognitive State' in Fox News Lawsuit

Gavin Newsom's ripping a page out of President Trump's own playbook ... suggesting Trump's elderly brain might be slipping, and says that might be why he couldn't remember details of their phone call.

The Cali Governor takes the shot at Trump in the defamation lawsuit he filed against Fox News. He comments on Trump suggesting he'd spoken to Newsom on June 9 -- when in fact the call happened on June 7 -- saying, "It is impossible to know for certain whether President Trump's distortion was intentionally deceptive or merely a result of his poor cognitive state."

Some MAGA supporters might read that as a cheap shot, but it's one Trump's made a habit of hurling at his predecessor, President Joe Biden ... or as 47 calls him, "Sleepy Joe."

Newsom is only suing Fox News, and suggests the only reason he's not suing Trump is because he's not sharp enough to even know what he's saying.

Play video content 6/10/25

In the lawsuit, he adds Trump's statement might be due to old age, but, "Fox's decision to cover up for the President's false statement cannot be so easily dismissed."

As we reported, the $787 million defamation suit claims Fox News edited a Trump soundbite to make it look like Newsom was lying when he insisted he had NOT spoken to Trump on June 9, as the president stated.

Play video content 6/10/25 Fox News

Trump's own phone log, which he gave to Fox News Correspondent John Roberts, shows the call with Newsom went down early on June 7.