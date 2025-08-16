'South Park' Actress, Trump Supporter Janeshia Adams-Ginyard Happy Show Is Taking Him On

Play video content TMZ.com

Janeshia Adams-Ginyard might have voted for President Donald Trump in the last election, but she's not above him taking a few jabs from "South Park" ... 'cause she says they go after everyone!

We caught up with the actress and stuntwoman at LAX on Friday ... and, we had to ask her about the show going so hard after the prez and others in his administration, like Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, given that she supports the guy.

Adams-Ginyard -- who played the Black, female version of Eric Cartman in "South Park: Joining the Panderverse," which skewered the woke left -- loves it ... adding the show is an equal opportunity offender, going after left and right pretty equally.

Janeshia says the country has problems ... and, she lauds 'SP' for shining a light on those problems in a satirical way.

Adams-Ginyard also has a "South Park" target suggestion for Trey Parker and Matt Stone ... recommending California Governor Gavin Newsom as a viable option.

When asked about the backlash to the jokes from some conservatives, Janeshia argues that many on the right have a great sense of humor ... while leftists are the ones who can't take a dang joke.

As for Trump's camp clapping back at the show and calling it irrelevant ... Janeshia says he's got every right to talk his you-know-what -- but, it doesn't change the fact that the show is funny and definitely still part of the culture.

We also got her thoughts on Stephen Colbert losing his job ... and, she's pretty stoked the comedian won't be on late night anymore -- adding there's another prominent talk show she hopes gets scrapped too.

