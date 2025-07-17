'Late Show with Stephen Colbert' Canceled, Will End After May 2026

Stephen Colbert will finally get to embrace the life of a morning person ... 'cause he's got one more season and then he's leaving late-night television behind.

More specifically, CBS announced that "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" is officially coming to an end ... which, of course, means its host will need to look for new work after May 2026.

The company made the announcement Thursday ... calling the move "purely a financial decision against a challenging backdrop in late night. It is not related in any way to the show’s performance, content or other matters happening at Paramount.”

This is the second late-night show CBS has canceled after previously axing "After Midnight," hosted by Taylor Tomlinson. The network wanted a third season, but decided not to renew it when Tomlinson decided to focus on stand-up instead.

According to Variety, Colbert told the audience at his show on Thursday about the cancellation ... so, we'll have to wait to hear what he says tonight.