JoJo Siwa Cancels Chicago Pride Show Over 'Scheduling Conflict'

JoJo Siwa has cancelled her Chicago Pride performance amid her new romance with Chris Hughes -- and just days after postponing her entire U.S. tour!

The "Dance Moms" alum has yet to address disappointed fans herself -- though the show's organizer -- Back Lot Bash Chicago -- blamed a "scheduling conflict" on her no-show.

TMZ reached out to her reps for comment ... so far, no word back.

JoJo was expected to hit the stage June 29 at Back Lot Bash, a Pride inclusive music festival set to coincide with Chicago's Pride weekend.

The Pride cancellation comes after the former child star admitted she felt pressured to define herself as a lesbian ... from past partners and even from the LGBTQ+ community.

She now describes herself as queer ... and is in a blossoming new relationship with her "Celebrity Big Brother UK" castmate Chris Hughes -- the first male she's publicly dated since coming out in 2021.

On top of that, this cancellation definitely has us scratching our heads ... especially because it follows the postponement of her U.S. tour dates -- so what she's busy with, we've got no idea.

JoJo announced the news on her tour website just last week ... saying her heart is broken over the postponement while also teasing new concerts in Europe -- perhaps giving her more time to hang with her British beau.