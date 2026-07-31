NBA Legend Paul Pierce’s Massive 6-Figure Monthly Income Revealed in Support Battle
NBA Legend Paul Pierce Massive 6-Figure Monthly Income Revealed in Battle With Ex
NBA superstar Paul Pierce revealed his huge monthly income as part of his battle with his ex, Princess Santiago.
Paul filed court docs laying out his finances for 2025 and the first six months of 2026.
TMZ obtained the docs, which note Paul’s average monthly income was $128K in 2025, and $165K per month in 2026. He was paid $1.5 million from Fox in 2025 and another $713K for a show he had on the network.
Paul’s show with co-host Joy Taylor was cancelled in mid-2025 after she was let go by the network.
The docs note Paul earned $350K in commissions in 2025, and another $386K in 2026. For the year, he also earned $92K via a royalty payment from DraftKings and $10K in YouTube income. He noted $60K from Fanatics, $29K from NBA properties, and another $281K from "No Fouls Given," a YouTube sports show he hosts.
For the first six months of 2026, Paul spent $121K on legal fees, $12K on travel, $9K on meals, $1K on security, and various other bills.
As TMZ first reported, Paul is fighting Princess’ request for $30K per month in child support. He believes the amount should be closer to $4K. He admits earning a ton in the NBA but claims he doesn’t earn like that anymore.