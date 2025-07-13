Kelly Clarkson Returns to The Stage After Las Vegas Residency Cancellations

Kelly Clarkson apologized onstage to her fans Friday after canceling what was supposed to be the kick off for her Las Vegas residency last weekend.

The singer hit the stage Friday night for her belated first show of her Sin City residency, "Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions," in The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Check out video posted to TikTok ... which captures Kelly making it clear to the audience why she nixed 2 shows over the July 4 weekend.

Kelly said she was "sorry" to the crowd who had bought tickets for the shows ... but she was unable to perform because she felt sick.

Kelly also said her latest residency (this is Kelly's second in Vegas) is her favorite because she's performing in a studio-like atmosphere, where the idea for it came about.

At the time of the cancellation, Kelly took to Instagram to explain that rehearsals had taken a huge toll on her vocal cords.

She added that she's a perfectionist who wants to protect her vocal cords from serious damage, so she needed to rest before getting back on stage.