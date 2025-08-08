DHS Chief Kristi Noem Blasts 'South Park' as 'Lazy' After Spoof Airs

'South Park' Jokes About My Looks Are Just Lazy ...

Kristi Noem says "South Park" needs to up their game ... insisting they're lazy for only criticizing her appearance -- but, she may want to watch the ep, 'cause the jokes don't end with her looks.

The Homeland Security Secretary hopped on "The Glenn Beck Program" Thursday to discuss the newly released episode of the controversial show ... and, she calls out the creators for repeatedly making jokes that mock women for how they look.

Noem doubles down, adding ... "If they wanted to criticize my job, go ahead and do that, but clearly they can't. They just pick something petty like that."

Worth noting, the secretary admits she hasn't seen the episode -- pretty obvious given the jokes don't stop at the cover of her proverbial book.

Yes, the animated episode makes jokes about Noem loving Botox and needing extensive work to keep her face in place ... but, it also shows her arresting every Latino she sees -- telling an ICE agent on one raid, "Remember, only detain the brown ones."

Dora the Explorer is even grabbed by ICE at an event for kids ... and, Noem refers to some of those in the audience as "bad hombres" -- focusing on the fact that the undocumented immigrants mostly targeted by the Trump administration are Hispanic.

She's also shown murdering multiple dogs ... a reference to the 2024 revelation in her book "No Going Back: The Truth on What's Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward" where she admitted to killing a poorly trained puppy as punishment.

Basically, the appearance jokes are in there ... but, Noem didn't respond to the cracks about ICE hiring people with no experience or the mass targeting of undocumented immigrants who aren't threats to their communities.

"South Park" is taking aim at the Trump administration this year ... including depicting Trump as having a sexual relationship with Satan himself. White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers called it irrelevant and said, "no fourth-rate show can derail President Trump’s hot streak.”