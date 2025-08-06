Dean Cain Encourages His Instagram Followers to Join ICE

Play video content Instagram/@deuces1966

8:55 AM PT -- Hours after Dean Cain appealed for people to join ICE, Dept. of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem posted her appearance on Fox News today on X, announcing ICE's hiring age cap has been lifted.

Noem said ... "Our recruitment efforts to hire 10,000 new ICE officers has been extremely successful ... as of today we have over 80,000 applicants for those 10,000 positions already ... we've removed any of the age barriers, we no longer have a cap on how old you can be."

The DHS website features the details of the announcement.

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's ... Dean Cain pulling up to deport undocumented individuals???

The 'Lois & Clark' actor is encouraging his Instagram followers to join the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency ... touting the new benefits enlistees can receive.

Cain says since Donald Trump took office mere months ago, ICE has arrested "hundreds of thousands of criminals" ... getting some of the worst of the worst off the streets.

Worth noting, from the beginning of the last fiscal year -- October 1, 2024, a few months before Trump retook office -- to June 2025, ICE detained more than 200K people ... 65% of whom have never committed a crime and 93% of whom haven't committed a violent crime, according to think tank The Cato Institute.

Still, Cain clearly thinks he's fighting for Truth, Justice and the American Way ... but, he's not asking anyone to do it for free -- citing the $50K bonus, student loan repayments, retirement programs and other benefits.

Reactions to Cain's announcement are somewhat mixed ... with some users cheering on Cain's crusade, while others are questioning if he really knows what it means to be Superman.

For example, one supporter wrote, "Wow, you really are Superman - that is so cool!!!" ... while a skeptic added, "You are such a massive disappointment and only bring shame to the red cape. I trusted you."

Dean's regularly thrown out controversial conservative takes in recent years ... most recently decrying the new "Superman" movie's "wokeness" to us in an exclusive interview.