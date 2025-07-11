Donald Trump Appears as Superman in New Pic Posted by White House

Donald Trump is fighting for truth, justice and HIS version of the American way ... 'cause the White House is portraying him as Superman amid the new movie's release.

The White House's social media account dropped a Photoshopped pic of Trump dressed up in the iconic red and blue costume Wednesday night ... calling him a "SYMBOL OF HOPE" -- adding he's "SUPERMAN TRUMP."

The image matches the poster for James Gunn's new movie -- out now -- starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan ... and, Trump's looking pretty heroic in it as the planetary immigrant superhero ... despite his own admin's contempt for illegal immigrants.

Play video content TMZ.com

Of course, immigration's been on everyone's mind when it comes to this movie after James Gunn said the movie is about an immigrant and "basic human kindness" ... which many in the MAGA movement -- including Dean Cain -- jumped all over as code for "woke."

The Trump administration's targeting of undocumented immigrants sparked protests in Los Angeles and across the country, as masked law enforcement agents continue to round up people outside Home Depots, in farm fields, and lots of other spots. It seems like the sort of thing Superman would take issue with it ... but, apparently, DJT doesn't see it that way.

Worth noting ... this admin's social media loves to jump in on pop culture trends, posting an A.I. pic of Trump in a "Star Wars" get-up on May 4 -- but, they let him embrace his dark side with a red lightsaber.