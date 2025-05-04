Donald Trump Shown As Ripped Sith Lord in A.I. Photo Posted by White House

Donald Trump's strong with the Force ... though he's not on the side of the Jedi like his followers might imagine -- he's fully embracing the unlimited power of the Dark Side.

The White House decided to embrace Star Wars Day by dropping an A.I.-generated photo of the president dressed in 'Star Wars' gear ... showing the POTUS as a hulking figure in a sleeveless cloak -- flaunting his massive arms -- while bald eagles back him up.

He's holding a lightsaber too ... but, instead of a blue or green variety traditionally used by Jedis, Trump's got a bright red saber -- big Sith energy.

If you haven't seen the movies, the Sith are the villainous force users who overthrow the Galactic Republic, murder the Jedi and form the authoritarian Empire.

In fact, George Lucas was heavily inspired by the Nazis when creating the Empire ... basing both the behavior and aesthetics on them.

As you can imagine ... many Trump detractors were quick to point this out online -- while some supporters are trying to claim it's actually an orange lightsaber.

There are some Jedi who use orange lightsabers in the show "Ahsoka" and in graphic novels related to the series -- just not in the mainstream movies many know and love. Besides, red is the color of the GOP ... so, it would make sense for him to be holding a red lightsaber.

Play video content TMZ.com

The White House captioned the photo, "Happy May the 4th to all, including the Radical Left Lunatics who are fighting so hard to bring Sith Lords, Murderers, Drug Lords, Dangerous Prisoners, & well known MS-13 Gang Members, back into our Galaxy. You’re not the Rebellion—you’re the Empire" ... so clearly they think the prez is on the side of the light.

Many are also calling on political activist and OG Jedi Mark Hamill to respond to the prez ... nothing from him yet.