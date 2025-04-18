'Star Wars' Celebration in Japan Brings Out Ryan Gosling, Hayden Christensen

"Star Wars" ain't just for Americans ... people all over the world love the hit series -- including people in Japan who got to enjoy a star-studded celebration of the franchise!

The Lucasfilm team headed to Tokyo to announce details about its next standalone movie in the franchise Friday at the Makuhari Messe convention center ... bringing out the star of the flick, Ryan Gosling, to talk about the new project.

Hayden Christensen attends Star Wars Celebration 📷 pic.twitter.com/FNQgNk8zJ1 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) April 18, 2025 @CultureCrave

The pull of The Force brought more than just current stars to the event, BTW ... 'cause Anakin Skywalker himself, Hayden Christensen, also delighted fans with his presence.

Among the other bold-face names in attendance ... Jon Favreau, Pedro Pascal, Ahmed Best, Dave Filoni and a whole lot more "Star Wars"-obsessed celebs.

The crowd got to hear all about "Star Wars: Starfighter" -- the Ryan Gosling-led "Star Wars" flick set a few years after the events of "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker."

"Deadpool & Wolverine" director Shawn Levy is helming this film, and announced an expected 2027 release ... though he made it clear he's keeping tight-lipped about other details.

This is all part of a longer convention that will run through the weekend ... bringing out thousands of visitors in Japan and around the world to browse merchandise, hear about new projects, and cosplay to their hearts' content.