'Star Wars' Actor Clive Revill Dead at 94

Actor Clive Revill — best known as the voice of the villainous Emperor Palpatine in one of the "Star Wars" films, has died.

Revill passed away at an assisted-living facility in Sherman Oaks, California, on March 11 while suffering from dementia, his daughter, Kate, told The Hollywood Reporter.

In "Star Wars: Episode V - The Empire Strikes Back," Revill played the role of the hooded Palpatine who spoke in a creepy voice as a three-dimensional image to Darth Vader about their enemy Luke Skywalker.

In the famous 1980 scene, Darth Vader, voiced by James Earl Jones, convinces Palpatine to turn Skywalker to the "dark side" or kill him.

Revill also starred in many older flicks, such as "Bunny Lake Is Missing" (1965), "Kaleidoscope" (1966) with Warren Beatty, "Modesty Blaise" (1966), "The Legend of Hell House" (1973) and "Matilda" (1978).

He also landed theatre roles on Broadway and was nominated for 2 Tony Awards for his characters in the musicals -- "Irma la Douce" and "Oliver!"

Revill was 94.