David Johansen, New York Dolls Frontman and 'Scrooged' Actor, Dead at 75

New York Dolls Frontman and 'Scrooged' Star Dead at 75

David Johansen, the frontman for proto-punk band New York Dolls and actor known for his work in the Bill Murray classic "Scrooged," has died.

Johansen died Friday at his New York home ... his death was confirmed by his stepdaughter, Leah Hennessey to multiple outlets.

The iconic rocker with a deep, gravelly voice announced last month he was suffering from stage four cancer, a brain tumor and a broken back -- although his cause of death has not been announced.

David joined the New York Dolls in 1971 ... and the band broke up in 1976 when DJ created the alter ego Buster Poindexter, a lounge singer character who had a hit with the song “Hot Hot Hot.”

Then in 2004, New York Dolls reunited ... with Johansen, Sylvain Sylvain and Arthur Kane releasing three albums and touring.

Johansen dabbled in acting ... and is best known for playing the Ghost of Christmas Past in the '80s holiday classic "Scrooged."

David is survived by his wife, Mara Hennessey, and his stepdaughter, Leah.

He was 75.