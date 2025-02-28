Australian Snowboarder Luke 'The Dingo' Trembath Dead At Age 38

Sad news in the snowboarding community ... Australian star Luke "The Dingo" Trembath has tragically passed away at the age of 38.

His cause of death is not known at this time.

Play video content

Word of the loss spread on social media Thursday night ... with countless friends and loved ones sharing heartbreaking reactions.

Holly Madison called the situation "So hard!"

"This is rough but I’m terrified for so many people I know who you meant so much to," she said. "I want to say 'rest easy' but I hope you are busy and laughing wherever you are."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Five-time X Games medalist Jaie Toohey called Dingo "One of the most incredible person I've ever met with the biggest heart."

"We shared some pretty amazing memories together throughout all the years we have known each other and those I will hold onto forever."

The Monster Energy athlete first started competing in snowboarding at the age of nine, according to a sit-down interview he did in 2020. He became nationally recognized by age 11 and two years later, he was traveling with Team Australian to events around the world.

After hanging the board up, he stayed active in the community, hosting a podcast called "Unleashed Podcast" for the Monster Brand.