Michelle Trachtenberg's Mom Last Saw Her Alive the Night Before Finding Her Body

Michelle Trachtenberg Mom Found Her Lifeless in Bed

Published
Michelle Trachtenberg
New details have emerged in the death of actress Michelle Trachtenberg ... her mother tragically discovered her daughter's body in bed Wednesday morning, TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... Lana entered Michelle's Manhattan apartment, only to find her unresponsive, lying on her back in bed -- Lana then called police and paramedics, who pronounced Michelle dead at the scene.

Michelle Trachtenberg lana Trachtenberg
We’re told Lana last saw Michelle alive at 10 PM Tuesday, and she was clearly active despite her health concerns -- the "Gossip Girl" actress was even out with friends last Thursday night at Sartiano’s in NYC.

022625_michelle_trachtenberg_kal
THROUGH THE YEARS
Our sources also confirmed that Michelle recently had a liver transplant, causing complications with her liver and thyroid. Earlier today, TMZ reported Michelle's body may have rejected the transplant, possibly leading to her death.

Despite her health issues, Michelle defended her gaunt and frail appearance online in recent months, insisting she was "happy and healthy."

Michelle's family has asked for privacy during this devastating time and didn't release further details of her shocking death at 39.

