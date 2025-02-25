'Project Runway' Star Sha'Vi Lewis Dead at 39

Sha'Vi Lewis, a reality star featured on "Project Runway" died on Monday ... TMZ has confirmed.

Sha'Vi's sister, Akira tells TMZ ... "We are in a state of disbelief as we come to the reality that our star has been caste into eternity. As the days move forward we will continue to wrap our minds around a future without your presence."

She adds of her brother, who starred on Season 18 of the Bravo show ... "While the world is just catching on to the name Sha'vi we knew he was and is great! Continue to pray as we mourn the loss of our loved one, Franklin Shavi Lewis Frierson Jr."

Lewis placed 10th on the Bravo show in 2020. Akira did not have a comment at this time on how her brother died.

Lewis grew up in New Jersey and attended Clark Atlanta University. He produced his own clothing line and also held a role as creative director for menswear company Stephen F.

Sha'Vi was 39.