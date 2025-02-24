Cleveland Guardians Owner Larry Dolan Dead At 94

Cleveland Guardians owner Larry Dolan has died at 94 years old, the team announced on Monday.

Dolan -- a northeast Ohio native -- purchased the franchise back in February 2000 ... kickstarting the longest and most successful ownership tenure in the organization's history.

Dolan played sports while attending St. Ignatius High School ... and attended the University of Notre Dame before serving in the United States Marine Corps.

Dolan's son -- Guards chairman, CEO and owner Paul Dolan -- addressed the news ... saying, "We are saddened by the loss of our Dad, but lucky to have him as part of our lives as long as we did."

"He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who was passionate about his family, work, our community and his love of our local sports teams, including owning the Cleveland Guardians."

The Cleveland Guardians are saddened to announce the passing of Lawrence Dolan, owner of the Cleveland Guardians.



Larry purchased the Cleveland Baseball Club on February 15, 2000, from Richard Jacobs. The 2025 season is the 26th year of ownership for the Dolan family, the… pic.twitter.com/NrUYg62mtg — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) February 24, 2025 @CleGuardians

Dolan bought the Guardians for $323 million from Richard Jacobs.

After a 19-year gap, Cleveland made its return to the Fall Classic in 2016 ... falling to the Chicago Cubs in seven games.

The Guardians won the Central Division seven times during his ownership.

In 2006, Dolan founded SportsTime Ohio ... which is now FanDuel Sports Network Great Lakes.